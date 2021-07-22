Contrasting Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of Bicycle Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Legend Biotech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicycle Therapeutics $10.39 million 80.70 -$51.01 million ($2.66) -13.09 Legend Biotech $75.68 million 83.66 -$303.48 million ($0.94) -50.64

Bicycle Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bicycle Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bicycle Therapeutics and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicycle Therapeutics -504.81% -53.45% -33.18% Legend Biotech -437.14% -85.12% -36.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bicycle Therapeutics and Legend Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicycle Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Legend Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.11%. Legend Biotech has a consensus target price of $50.67, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Given Bicycle Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bicycle Therapeutics is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics beats Legend Biotech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease. The company's oncology product candidates also comprise BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial targeting EphA2; BT8009, which is in preclinical studies targeting Nectin-4; and CD137, an immune cell co-stimulatory molecule that is in preclinical stage. In addition, it is developing THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. Further, the company collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies and organizations to develop programs in therapeutic areas, such as anti-infective, cardiovascular, ophthalmology, and respiratory indications. It has a clinical trial and license agreement with the Cancer Research Technology Limited and CRUK; research collaboration agreements with AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Oxurion, and the Dementia Discovery Fund; and discovery collaboration and license agreement with Genentech for the discovery and development of Bicycle peptides for multiple immuno-oncology targets. Bicycle Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous product candidates targeting various cancers, including non-hodgkins lymphoma (NHL), acute myeloid leukemia, and T cell lymphoma. In addition, it is developing allogeneic CAR-T product candidates targeting CD20 for the treatment of NHL and targeting B-cell maturation antigen for the treatment of MM, which are currently in an investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trial in China. Further, the company has product candidates in early preclinical and clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors as well as infectious diseases. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

