Contrasting Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) & Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Nuwellis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 56.03 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.35 Nuwellis $7.44 million 3.85 -$15.84 million ($10.67) -0.41

Helius Medical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nuwellis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Helius Medical Technologies and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuwellis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.47%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Nuwellis.

Volatility & Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72% Nuwellis -213.34% -86.10% -72.93%

Summary

Nuwellis beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment. The company was founded by Crispin Marsh and William S. Peters in November 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

