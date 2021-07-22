Cormark Increases Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$56.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$46.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.11.

TSE STLC traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 131,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,238. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$7.39 and a 52-week high of C$39.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -203.28.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

