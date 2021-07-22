Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.06

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.06 and last traded at $61.85, with a volume of 105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,369.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,411 shares of company stock worth $3,255,430. 20.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cortexyme by 366.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 261.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

