Corvex Management LP Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Corvex Management LP cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 0.9% of Corvex Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Corvex Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $18,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Excalibur Management Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 205,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,987,852. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.89.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

