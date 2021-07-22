Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.01). Coty posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coty.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

In other Coty news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage bought 245,700 shares of Coty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,645,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,728,000 after purchasing an additional 354,865 shares during the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.50. Coty has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

