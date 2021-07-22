Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Head to Head Contrast

Creative Technology (OTCMKTS:CREAF) and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Creative Technology has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitek Systems has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Creative Technology and Mitek Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Creative Technology $61.15 million 2.06 -$17.57 million N/A N/A Mitek Systems $101.31 million 8.18 $7.81 million $0.50 38.48

Mitek Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Creative Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Mitek Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Creative Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Mitek Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Creative Technology and Mitek Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Creative Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Mitek Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mitek Systems has a consensus target price of $22.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.21%. Given Mitek Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mitek Systems is more favorable than Creative Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Creative Technology and Mitek Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Creative Technology N/A N/A N/A Mitek Systems 8.60% 16.52% 10.79%

Summary

Mitek Systems beats Creative Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Creative Technology Company Profile

Creative Technology Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes digital entertainment products worldwide. The company offers digitized sound and video boards, computers, and related multimedia and personal digital entertainment products. It also provides amplifiers, speakers, sound cards, gaming headsets, headphones, peripherals, accessories, software products, sound blasters, and others. In addition, the company offers multimedia solutions for personal computers and personal digital entertainment products. It markets its products and solutions to consumers and system integrators through a distribution network, including traditional marketing channels, original equipment manufacturers, and the Internet. Creative Technology Ltd was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions. It offers Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; and Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications. The company also provides Mobile Fill, an application to prefill forms with user data by snapping a picture of the driver license or other similar identity documents; Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution; and MiSnap, an image capture technology. In addition, it offers CheckReader that enables financial institutions to automatically extract data from checks; XE, a recurrent neural network engine; and ID_CLOUD, an automated identity verification solution that is integrated into a customers' application to read and validate identity documents. The company sells its solutions primarily to banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, fintech companies, and others through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in San Diego, California.

