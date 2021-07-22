Credit Suisse AG Has $759,000 Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,218 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 568,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,074,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a market cap of $708.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

