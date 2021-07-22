Credit Suisse AG Invests $742,000 in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEACU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.98.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

