Credit Suisse AG Reduces Holdings in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,855,000 after buying an additional 182,968 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 298,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 8.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 263,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 250,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,583,000 after buying an additional 23,988 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $50.45 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

