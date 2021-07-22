Credit Suisse AG Takes Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

