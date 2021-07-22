Critical Analysis: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) versus Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 109.73% -109.73% 62.96% Range Resources -40.04% 2.27% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67 Range Resources 4 10 7 0 2.14

Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus price target of $60.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.55%. Range Resources has a consensus price target of $13.56, indicating a potential downside of 12.88%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Range Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 0.98 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.22 Range Resources $1.97 billion 2.05 -$711.78 million ($0.09) -172.89

Range Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chesapeake Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chesapeake Energy beats Range Resources on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

