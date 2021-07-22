Critical Comparison: Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) & Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) and Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

This table compares Harbour Energy and Pgs Asa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbour Energy N/A N/A N/A Pgs Asa -44.35% -27.04% -5.44%

This is a summary of current ratings for Harbour Energy and Pgs Asa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbour Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pgs Asa 2 0 3 0 2.20

Volatility & Risk

Harbour Energy has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pgs Asa has a beta of 3.85, meaning that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Harbour Energy and Pgs Asa’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbour Energy $1.58 billion 2.56 $164.30 million N/A N/A Pgs Asa $512.00 million 0.46 -$321.50 million N/A N/A

Harbour Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pgs Asa.

Summary

Harbour Energy beats Pgs Asa on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Pgs Asa Company Profile

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and changed its name to PGS ASA in May 2019. PGS ASA was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.