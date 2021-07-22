Crocs, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $119.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.84. Crocs has a 52 week low of $35.14 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,188 shares of company stock worth $8,894,394 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

