Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $130.00 at Pivotal Research

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price objective on Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $119.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crocs has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.84.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.30 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 121.70% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,984,898.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $7,763,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

