Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Announces Earnings Results

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Shares of CCI opened at $201.10 on Thursday. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.54.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.