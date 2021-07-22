Crown (NYSE:CCK) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.70. Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.40.

NYSE CCK opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Crown has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crown will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

