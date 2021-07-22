Crown (NYSE:CCK) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown (NYSE:CCK) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.300-$7.400 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Get Crown alerts:

NYSE CCK opened at $101.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52 week low of $70.10 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,887,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.