CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Macquarie cut CSL from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.00.

OTCMKTS CSLLY opened at $107.63 on Monday. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

