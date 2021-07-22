CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 85.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,840,000 after purchasing an additional 23,785 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 661,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 372,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,323,000 after acquiring an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 313,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI stock opened at $116.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.03. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.80.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.