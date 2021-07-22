CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a strong sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $116.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.03. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $143.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.59.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. Analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter valued at $888,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 28.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,524,000 after acquiring an additional 90,034 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 146.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

