CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSX. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.