CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSX. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.18.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,996,015 shares of company stock valued at $201,411,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.