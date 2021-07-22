CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. CSX had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 25.62%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CSX opened at $32.72 on Thursday. CSX has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market cap of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,996,015 shares of company stock worth $201,411,409. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

