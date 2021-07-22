Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $7,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $70.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.17.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.49%.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

