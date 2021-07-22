Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 172.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,097 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.13% of Varonis Systems worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 350,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 230,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS stock opened at $61.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.62. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $83.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Varonis Systems to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

In other Varonis Systems news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $238,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,084,966.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,643,569. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

