Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 259,302 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 69.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 259,302 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 30.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Renasant Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $236,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 9.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 446.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 447.6% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 216,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,620,000 after buying an additional 176,879 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC opened at $55.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.46. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

