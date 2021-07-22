Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 55,400 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,219 shares of company stock valued at $1,592,852 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FND opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.55. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.34 and a 1 year high of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

