Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cullinan Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

CGEM stock opened at $26.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a PE ratio of -4.92. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullinan Oncology (CGEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.