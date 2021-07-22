Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Upgraded at TheStreet

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CPIX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPIX opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

