Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,643 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cummins were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Shares of CMI opened at $239.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.18. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.05 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

