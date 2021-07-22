CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CuriosityStream Inc. is a factual entertainment company. Its features include stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society and lifestyle. The company’s programming is available to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. CuriosityStream Inc., formerly known as Software Acquisition Group Inc., is based in Las Vegas, NV. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52. CuriosityStream has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $24.00.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CuriosityStream will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

