Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will post $50.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.40 million and the lowest is $49.90 million. Cutera posted sales of $26.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $206.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cutera.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,386,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,049,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 64,001 shares in the last quarter.

CUTR opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.18 million, a P/E ratio of -70.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54. Cutera has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cutera (CUTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.