CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 42.25%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

