CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Critical Review

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CVR Partners has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CVR Partners and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.13%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than CVR Partners.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Partners and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Partners -30.62% -19.11% -5.96% AgroFresh Solutions -20.22% -6.30% -2.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.5% of CVR Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.4% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CVR Partners and AgroFresh Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Partners $349.95 million 1.83 -$98.18 million N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $157.64 million 0.64 -$53.71 million ($0.67) -2.91

AgroFresh Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CVR Partners.

Summary

AgroFresh Solutions beats CVR Partners on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors. CVR GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. CVR Partners, LP was founded in 2007 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers to enhance produce freshness and quality while reducing waste. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in near-harvest management of pome fruit, blueberries, and cherries; FreshCloud, a digital technology service platform of produce monitoring and screening solutions; LandSpring, a 1-MCP technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings; and RipeLock, a packaging technology solution for fruits and vegetables. In addition, the company offers fungicides, disinfectants, coatings, and packinghouse equipment for the citrus market. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

