Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cybin Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. Cybin Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis assumed coverage on Cybin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Cybin in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cybin presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLXPF opened at $2.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.34 million and a PE ratio of -11.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90. Cybin has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.01.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

