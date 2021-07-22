Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $48.00. The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $27.89. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 17,376 shares trading hands.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $324,428.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $48,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,703 shares of company stock worth $1,877,973 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2,690.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 85,091 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $2,414,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,569,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

