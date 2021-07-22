D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 116,983 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.73% of Gentex worth $63,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,057,000 after buying an additional 1,272,311 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,496,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,405,000 after purchasing an additional 304,377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,006,588 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,581,000 after purchasing an additional 405,036 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 11.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after purchasing an additional 481,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,356,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $140,835.48. Also, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,478.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $32.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.37 million. Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

