D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,648 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Catalent worth $59,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,074,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 192,035.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after buying an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after buying an additional 701,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 20.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,654,000 after buying an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Catalent news, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $309,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $113.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $127.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

