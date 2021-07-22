D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 1.84% of Matador Resources worth $50,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 192.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,661,000 after buying an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,402,000 after buying an additional 555,318 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTDR opened at $31.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.72. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 4.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

