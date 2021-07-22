D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,428,107 Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,428,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,812,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $861,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at $3,804,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $1,223,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fisker news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $411,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Geeta Gupta sold 561,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $10,019,675.48. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Fisker in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

