D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 81.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,173 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $69,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $86.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

