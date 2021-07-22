Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of DJCO opened at $340.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.71. Daily Journal has a twelve month low of $234.59 and a twelve month high of $416.68. The company has a market capitalization of $469.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 12.56.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 234.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 327.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 7.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Daily Journal by 176.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

