Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of DHR traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $289.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,544. Danaher has a 52 week low of $190.34 and a 52 week high of $287.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $261.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.27.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

