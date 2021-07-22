Daniel O’flaherty Sells 10,000 Shares of Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Stock

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,799.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$761,901.95.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock opened at C$5.76 on Thursday. Maverix Metals Inc has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The company has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

MMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.35.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

