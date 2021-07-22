DAOBet (BET) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $264,362.19 and $35.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.01376722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00384190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00078091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003560 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

