Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DRI. Raymond James upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.96.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.94. Darden Restaurants has a 12 month low of $73.88 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,116.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $226,530.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,217 shares in the company, valued at $34,537,154.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,781 shares of company stock worth $16,152,153. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 16.7% in the second quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $638,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

