David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $890,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Tuesday, June 22nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $944,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $929,850.00.

On Monday, May 17th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $914,100.00.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $59.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $70.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.32.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The business had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $584,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $3,506,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter worth $4,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.