Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 20,000 SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SVFB. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $8,147,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $1,483,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter worth $7,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SVF Investment Corp. 2 alerts:

NASDAQ SVFB opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB).

Receive News & Ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVF Investment Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.