DCP Midstream, LP Declares Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

DCP Midstream has decreased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DCP Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 80.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect DCP Midstream to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

DCP Midstream stock opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. DCP Midstream has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.27.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

