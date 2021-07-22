DCP Midstream, LP Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.58.

DCP stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 3.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DCP Midstream by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,109 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,769,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,312,000 after purchasing an additional 747,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 105.41%.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

